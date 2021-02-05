The jet stream that's connected to eastern Arizona has been pumping cool air into the state for a couple of days. We'll start to see that weakened and flatten out as a ridge of high pressure builds in from the Pacific. That ridge will be enough to allow temperatures to warm up despite the jet stream's location. In fact, the ridge will eventually be flattening out the jet so much we'll get a zonal flow across Arizona, west-to-east, and that typically brings us mild and quiet weather for as long as it lasts.
No rain is in the seven-day forecast and no snow for the mountains.
Saturday, we expect highs in the low 70s, while on Sunday, we should make it into the mid-70s. Then early next week, Monday through Wednesday, we'll easily be in the upper-70s and perhaps make a run back into the 80s. Slightly cooler temperatures will finish off next week.
Phoenix is still in an area of extreme to exceptional drought so it is important we get back into the wetter pattern again. The same holds true for most of northern Arizona. And right now, the 30 and 90-day outlooks are not giving us much confidence we'll see a lot of rain and snow the rest of the winter.