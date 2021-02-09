A series of warm, rather weak storms will be passing over Arizona this week. At times, those storms will drag some clouds through but not much moisture. We go have a chance for light showers in northern Arizona late week but should stay dry in Phoenix. Until Sunday afternoon. That’s when a strong storm will drop into the state dropping temperatures and bringing the Valley a 40% chance for rain into early Monday morning.
Rainfall amounts are not expected to be that significant, perhaps in the ¼ inch range. Even in the higher elevations of the state, there doesn’t seem to be a lot of moisture associated with this storm. So while we’ll get some snow. We won’t get a lot of it.
Temperatures this week in the deserts will be running in the mid-to-upper 70s thru Saturday. And we will see mostly cloudy conditions from time to time as those weak weather disturbances moves through. However, the big temperature change will come on Sunday’s storm with highs will only be in the low-60s. Right now, it looks like the highest chances for rain will be Sunday afternoon and Sunday night.
After the storm, temperatures will recover rather quickly. We expect highs in the 70s by next Tuesday.