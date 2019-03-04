Get ready for the 80s!
Temps will warm up in the Valley for your Tuesday and Wednesday.
In fact, we will see our first 80s of 2019.
For your Monday plan on a mild morning with temps in the 50s with mostly sunny skies. We will top out around 75 degrees later this afternoon.
Temps climb to 80 and then the mid 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Plan on rain in northern Arizona for Wednesday, with just a slight chance for showers in the Valley.
The wind will pick up for Wednesday statewide.
By the end of the week we will see more clouds and a chance for some rain.
Temps will crash as well falling from the mid 80s Wednesday to the upper 60s by Friday!
Have a great day!