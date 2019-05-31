PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Another mild day is on tap for the Valley of the Sun! Temps will once again climb to the upper 90's in Phoenix for your Friday.
It's been very cool for May and temps are getting closer to where they should be for this time of year.
We had a full two weeks of mild temperatures, averaging 11 degrees below normal in Phoenix.
Moving into the weekend we will see sunshine and temps in the upper 90's.
No rain is expected in the Valley for the next seven days.
Storm chances are in the forecast for the high country Friday, but most of the rain will stay far to the north.
A High Pollution Advisory is in effect for the Valley today for ozone, so take it easy out there if you have any breathing issues.
Have a great day!