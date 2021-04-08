A ridge of high pressure continues to bring us rather warm temperatures to the state, and not much change is expected through the weekend. However, the breeziness we’ve seen today will be dying down tomorrow as a weather disturbance north of us moves away. Warm temperatures will continue through the week, with highs across the lower deserts expected to remain in the low to mid-90s. Dry, tranquil conditions are expected to persist with no chances for rain in the forecast.
Early next week, the models vary somewhat. One set keeps us in a similar pattern, with temperatures remaining in the 90s. The other variation could push the jet stream deeper into Arizona, and that could cool us down. In either scenario, rain is not a likely outcome, so our drier than average conditions will continue.
Southeast Arizona will see some of the strongest winds on Thursday. That, combined with the dry conditions, has led to the National Weather Service in Tucson issuing a Red Flag Warning for the state's SE corner through the evening hours.
The entire western hemispheric pattern will remain blocked through at least the middle of next week resulting in an extended persistence type forecast.