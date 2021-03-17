A ridge of high pressure is going to build over Arizona for the next couple of days. That means we’ll see some fine, warmer temps as we head toward the end of the weekend and the start of the weekend. Look for highs around 80 on Thursday, the mid-80s for Friday and Saturday, and then dropping down a bit on Sunday to a high of around 80.
The reason for the dip on Sunday is a weak storm developing close to Arizona. That will cool the entire state down, but it’s not likely we’ll see much rain and/or snow through next week. Yes, we will have a couple of chances in northern AZ to pick up some weather, but the deserts look to stay dry through next week.
However, that storm will linger and continue to cool us down. By Monday thru Wednesday, look for highs in the mid-70s, a bit below average for this time of year. We’ll get some breezes and clouds at times, but rain chances just don’t seem to be materializing.
We remain behind on our annual rainfall pace. Currently, we’re at 1.05 inches at Sky Harbor Airport. That’s almost an inch and a half behind the “average” pace. Long-range outlooks continue to be pessimistic about precipitation chances.