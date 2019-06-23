Today temperatures remain about 5 degrees below normal, skies were clear and winds were breezy.
The weather system that brought the cooler weather is moving east and behind it, high pressure is building back into the region.
Triple-digit highs return to the Valley, although for Monday temperatures will remain about 3 degrees below normal.
Skies will be sunny and winds will be generally light for the start of the week, before southwesterly breezes kick up again and afternoon highs climb to near normal levels. by the end of the week, Valley highs will be around 110 by Saturday.
A High Pollution Advisory has been issued for Monday for Maricopa County due to the unhealthy levels of ozone. If sensitive, limit your outdoor activity.
Meanwhile, in the high country, chilly mornings are expected through Monday with some areas of patchy frost. Protect any sensitive plants in the higher elevations during this time.