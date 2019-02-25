Temperatures are warming up this week with only periods of high clouds from time to time.
High pressure will keep storms out of Arizona for the work week, but a few passing disturbances will occasionally bring in clouds and kick up breezes.
Despite the clouds, afternoon highs should be back to seasonal norms by Tuesday and slightly warmer than normal for the remainder of the work week.
A weak storm will impact the state Saturday night, but there's only a slight chance of showers for the Valley and snow levels will be much higher in northern Arizona than they were with the last storm.
For Metro Phoenix, look for morning temps starting off in the upper 30s to low 40s this morning with an afternoon high of 67 under partly sunny skies. Tonight, mostly clear with a low of 43. On Tuesday, another partly sunny day with a high of 72. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny through Saturday with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.