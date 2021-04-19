Happy Monday! Look for cool temperatures this morning in the 50s and 60s, warming to about 88 degrees this afternoon. Skies should stay clear and winds should be a bit lighter today in the wake of yesterday's storm system.
Sunday's storm brought isolated showers and thunderstorms to parts of the Valley and some snow to the high country. This morning, the center of that low pressure system is over Southeastern Arizona and moving away from the state.
Our next storm heads toward Arizona on Wednesday. Look for breezy conditions ahead of that tomorrow, with windier conditions expected Wednesday. This trough will briefly drop temperatures on Thursday and Friday and give northern Arizona another slight chance of seeing some rain. The Valley is likely to stay dry.
The Valley will drop to the 80s behind this system Thursday and Friday, but temperatures will be back in the mid-90s next weekend.
