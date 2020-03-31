Plan on a partly cloudy day and Phoenix with warmer conditions.
We will see high temps top out around 84 degrees!
The will will be calm, but the breezes will pick up this week.
Wednesday will bring some clouds and increase temperatures. Highs on Wednesday will be some of the warmest temperatures we have seen so far this year, with a high around 88 degrees.
We will remain dry for Wednesday and for the rest of the week.
The wind will pick up a little bit for Thursday with gusts around 15 to 20 mph.
Expect sunny skies for the end of the week with highs falling to the mid 80's.
Your weekend looks great with highs in the mid 80's and sunny.
No rain for the weekend, with sunny skies on tap for Phoenix.