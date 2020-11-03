Warm and dry weather continues the next few days with record heat possible on Thursday with a forecast high of 96 degrees.
The warm weather will hold on through Friday and then some major changes are ahead.
A storm system and cold front will swing into the state by Saturday and into next week.
Rain is possible Saturday through Monday, with high country snow possible down to 5000 feet.
Strong winds also start up Friday and continue into the weekend.
The cold front will drop our temperatures from the 90s to the 70s Friday into Saturday.
Eventually temps will drop into the 60's for next week.
More to come on this storm!
Have a great day.