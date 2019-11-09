Warmer than normal temperatures continue into this weekend, with afternoon highs around the Valley coming close to record territory.
The forecast high for Phoenix today is 87 with the record for the day being 88, set in 2005.
Afternoon temperatures will remain about five to ten degrees above normal, statewide through Monday.
Meanwhile, clouds will thicken up through the day today and into Sunday as an area of low pressure near Baja tracks to Northern Mexico. Despite the clouds, no rain is expected in Arizona.
By Tuesday, a cold front will brush through the Four Corners region. This will kick up winds that day and drop temperatures about five degrees.
Valley highs will remain in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s for the remainder of the work week with dry conditions.
The average high for this time of year in Phoenix is 79.