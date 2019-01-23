A ridge of high pressure is slowly building into Arizona from the west, displacing the cold air mass that’s been hanging around the state for the past couple of days. That means we’ll see a gradual warm-up as we head toward the weekend, with highs in the 70s by Friday. And although temperatures will come down a bit next week, we see no rain in the metro Phoenix forecast through the end of the month.
In fact, it doesn’t look like we have much in the way of rain chances into early February which means the Phoenix Open in Scottsdale should have some pretty nice weather. About the only issue could be a few frost delays to start the early rounds.
Thursday expect a high of 68 in the Valley. On Friday we’ll be around 72.