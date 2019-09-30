Welp, that's all she wrote!
The 2019 Monsoon will come to a close today and boy was it a lame one.
We will stay dry for today and this will make it one of the driest monsoons we have seen in the state.
Last day for the 2019 Monsoon is Monday and as of right now the valley got .66" this season. According to the National Weather Service of Phoenix this will go down as the 5th driest on record.
We will stay dry for most of the week, with a slight chance for some rain on Friday. Right now it looks like the eastern half of the state would be favored for some showers.
Stay tuned as we could up those rain chances for Friday.
Have a great day!