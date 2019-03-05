A ridge of high pressure continues to bring unseasonably warm weather to Arizona. In the Valley, many areas on Tuesday afternoon saw temperatures in the low 80s. It should be warmer on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, a weak storm will sweep across northern Arizona bringing gusting winds in the NE corner of the state. A wind advisory has been issued. Also, we’ll see a few showers in northern AZ as well, but will be dry and warm in the desert.
The next storm, due late Friday into Saturday, is bringing a 30% chance for rain to metro Phoenix. Better chances for rain will occur in northern and eastern Arizona. We could also see a few thunderstorms.
Right now, the longer range guidance shows a very wet storm for Monday and Tuesday of next week.