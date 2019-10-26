A sunny and warm for Sunday. But the Valley is heading toward a big cool down which will drop temperatures to the coolest they've been so far this Fall by Monday.
Weak high pressure will keep afternoon highs near normal for Sunday. In the valley expect 80s and up north 50s and 60s.
Tomorrow, winds kick up statewide ahead of a trough that will dive down from the northwest and brush Arizona. This system will usher in that cooler air, so by Monday afternoon, highs will be about ten degrees below normal.
The Valley will top out in the mid 70s Monday with morning lows Tuesday in the 40s.
There's a slim chance that storm could bring some light snow to the higher elevations Monday morning.
A reinforcing shot of cold air will keep temperatures consistent all week as a second system swings into the area from the northwest Tuesday and into Wednesday.