High pressure builds across the region bringing sunny, warm and dry weather for the Valley.
Afternoon temperatures will be a few degrees above normal, in the mid to upper 90s through midweek. Clear skies and plenty of sunshine these days with light west winds.
A series of disturbances to our north will brush Arizona with some cooler air and allow temps to gradually cool down by the end of the week.
Meanwhile, a backdoor cold front may produce isolated showers in far eastern Arizona Sunday afternoon through Monday.
No rain is expected in the Valley over the next seven days.