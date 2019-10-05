High pressure builds across the region bringing sunny, warm and dry weather for the Valley this weekend.

Afternoon temperatures will be a few degrees above normal, in the mid to upper 90s through midweek. Clear skies and plenty of sunshine these days with light west winds. 

A series of disturbances to our north will brush Arizona with some cooler air and allow temps to gradually cool down by the end of the week. 

Meanwhile, a backdoor cold front may produce isolated showers in far eastern Arizona Sunday afternoon through Monday.

No rain is expected in the Valley over the next seven days.

