The first of two cold fronts begins to move into Arizona Tuesday night, dropping temperatures the rest of the week.
Ridge of high pressure begins to weaken Tuesday as a strong cold front sweeps through the west. The storm itself will stay a little to far north to get any rain or snow in Arizona.
However, our temperatures will tumble from upper 90's to mid 80's Tuesday to Wednesday.
Thursday the system will bring strong winds to Arizona with gusts for the valley in the 20 mph plus range and the high country in the 45 mph plus range.
Friday another cold front starts to drop this one much weaker than the first but it will keep temperatures just below normal through the weekend.