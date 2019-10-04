A ridge of high pressure will build into the desert southwest this weekend, bringing us a bit of a warming trend through Monday. Still we’re NOT forecasting a return to triple digits. We’ve got Monday’s high at 99 and Tuesday at 98. After that, temps will cool again.
For the weekend, looks for lots of sunshine around the Valley and highs in the mid-90s. Overnight lows will be right around the 70 degree mark.
No rain is in the forecast through next week as this rather typical October weather pattern continues.