Warm, dry weather continues across Arizona for the next week as high pressure remains in the area.
The clouds of Wednesday are clearing out for today, and in response, temperatures will be a couple of degrees warmer.
A weak cold front will brush through northern Arizona Friday. This will kick up winds today and tomorrow in the high country, then drop temperatures a couple of degrees for Friday.
Temperatures remain pretty consistent through this weekend in the Valley, with highs topping out in the mid 80s and only high clouds from time to time.
Next week, afternoon highs around the Valley will make another run at 90 degrees, although it looks like we may come up short again.
For Phoenix, look for sunny skies and light breezes with a high of 86 and a low of 56 Thursday. Sunshine returns Friday with a high of 84. By next week, temperatures peak Tuesday at around 88.
No rain is expected for the next seven days.