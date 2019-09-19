Temps will climb to around 101 degrees in the Valley of the Sun today!
We will see a dry day ahead in Phoenix with breezes later this afternoon.
A dry trough will pass to the north today and help knocked down our temps for Friday and Saturday.
Another system will approach for next week and that will up our rain chances.
We could see rain as early Sunday evening in Phoenix, but the better shot will be Monday and Tuesday.
We will see a big dip in temps too, with highs only in the low 90's as we start next week in Phoenix.
Have a great day!