High pressure will keep us warm for the next couple of days.
Temps in the Valley will climb to the mid 90s.
We will stay dry for the middle and end of the week in Phoenix.
A weak system will pass to the north Thursday, helping to kick up the wind in the mountains and northern Arizona.
If we see any rain with this system, it will be brief and mainly the mountains in eastern Arizona. Phoenix will stay dry.
Highs on Friday through Monday are expected in the upper-80s. Then a slight warm up is expected late next week.
Have a great day!