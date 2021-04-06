Plan on a sunny and dry day ahead in Phoenix with breezy conditions. Highs today will be a tad cooler than Monday, hovering around 90 degrees. Temps will hold steady in the low 90s for the rest of the week. Sunny and dry conditions will persist for the rest of the workweek and into the weekend.

A warm and breezy Tuesday is on tap for the Valley of the Sun. 

Look for partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon. Partly cloudy conditions can be expected with 10-20 mile per hours winds today. Fire danger is extremely high today across the state.

Several disturbances north of us will kick the winds up pretty much every day, but the strongest winds are expected today. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Southeastern Arizona today for dry and windy conditions.  

The storm system passing north of us will cool things down slightly today, but a high of around 90 degrees is still almost ten degrees above normal for this time of year.  And unfortunately, temperatures look to climb a bit after today.  Look for mid 90s again by Friday and Saturday. At this point, no rain is in the forecast for Arizona for at least the next 7 days.  

 

