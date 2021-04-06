A warm and breezy Tuesday is on tap for the Valley of the Sun.
Look for partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon. Partly cloudy conditions can be expected with 10-20 mile per hours winds today. Fire danger is extremely high today across the state.
Several disturbances north of us will kick the winds up pretty much every day, but the strongest winds are expected today. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Southeastern Arizona today for dry and windy conditions.
The storm system passing north of us will cool things down slightly today, but a high of around 90 degrees is still almost ten degrees above normal for this time of year. And unfortunately, temperatures look to climb a bit after today. Look for mid 90s again by Friday and Saturday. At this point, no rain is in the forecast for Arizona for at least the next 7 days.