A warm and breezy Thursday is expected across Arizona.
Temperatures in the 60s this morning will warm to the low 80s this afternoon, marking our coolest day this week. A forecast high of 83 degrees is actually two degrees below normal for this time of year.
A low-pressure system that’s cut off from the main jet stream is lingering to the north of Arizona. As a result, we’re seeing another day of rather windy conditions across the state with a Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Arizona. That type of warning means the dangerous combination of low relative humidity or a dry air mass and very windy weather. The warning is in effect from noon until 8 p.m. today in Eastern Arizona but fire danger is high all across the state.
Overall, winds ease up in the Valley a bit today, but will still pick up out of the southwest between 10 and 15 miles per hour this afternoon.
The low pressure system is forecast to stay parked to our north for a few more days, but a couple disturbances moving through will also lead to a slight chance of showers in the high country Saturday and Sunday. The Valley will likely stay dry, with temperatures peaking in the mid 80s through the weekend.
Temperatures will warm by the middle of next week back into the 90s. I've got your full forecast all morning long on Good Morning Arizona.