A few scattered showers for Northern Arizona tonight and into the morning. Sunday should be dry with another chance of showers for Northern Arizona beginning Monday night into Tuesday afternoon.
Series of weak weather disturbances will move through the state the next few days. Again only bringing a chance of showers to Northern Arizona. Fore the rest of us it's sunshine, warm temperatures and some breezy to gusty winds.
Sunday through Tuesday Valley temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 80s.
But by midweek, high pressure begins to build over the region and much warmer air moves in. Right now models are tracking temperatures in the 90s Wednesday through next Sunday. This will be not only our first 90 degree day of 2020 but our first stretch of 90 degree days of 2020.
With our hottest day Friday with a high of 97. Yep, summer is right around the corner.
We should remain sunny and dry for all of next week.