Warm this weekend as high pressure keeps our temperatures well above average. 70s for the Valley and 50s in the High Country. A few high clouds will begin to stream into our state starting Sunday.
Thicker cloud cover moving in Tuesday will slightly cool temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday. Sunshine returns for the rest of the week as temperatures climb into the mid 70s.
No rain for the start of the week in Arizona but some forecast models are hinting at a change in that weather pattern potentially Friday night. Stay tuned!