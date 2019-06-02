A trough to our west will help to keep temps below normal for this time of the year.
We are now in June and the average high temp is 100 degrees.
Plan on a dry Sunday for most of Arizona. We could see a few spotty showers in northern Arizona, but it will be pretty limited stuff.
Monday will be another day with below normal temps and some occasional breezes.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, the system over southern California will track through Arizona and New Mexico. This will produce chances for rain and thunderstorms, mainly over eastern Arizona, during this period.