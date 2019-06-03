Temps will still remain below normal for your Monday!
We will see highs climb to around 97 degrees later today. The average high for this time of year is 101 degree in Phoenix.
Don't look for any rain today, a dry and sunny day is ahead for the start of the workweek.
Tuesday could bring some rain to the White Mountains, The Rim and the mountains of Central Arizona.
Phoenix should stay dry as a weak system treks across the state.
Temps will slowly climb to 100 degrees by Wednesday in Phoenix.
Your weekend looks dry with temps in the upper 90's in the Valley.
Have a great day!