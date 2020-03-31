A sedate weather pattern has established itself in the southwest for about the next 5 days. Aside from some very weak weather disturbances which will bring us high clouds, we’re not forecasting any rain for the state. Temperatures should peak on Wednesday statewide but begin to come down a big late week and for the weekend.
Right now, our forecast has highs in th upper-80s on Wednesday for metro Phoenix and in the mid-80s for Thursday thru Sunday. Thursday will be a bit breezy. Early next week, another vey weak storm system will pass to the north of Arizona and cool us down a bit. That storm probably will not bring us any rain.
Still, we’re going to end the month of March 1.94 inches of rain. That’s nearly an inch above normal. And our year-to-date total of 3.47 inches is about 2/3rds of an inch above normal. And as we’ve been mentioning, the Salt River Project lakes are basically filled to the brim so the water year is looking pretty good at this point.
The 30-day outlook for April is for normal precipitation and normal temps. But so far this year, the 30-day outlooks haven’t been that great.