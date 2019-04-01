High pressure pushed inland today bringing breezy winds and a few clouds. Temperatures will remain warm and a few degrees above normal through Tuesday.
Expect strong winds Tuesday for Northern Arizona with possible gusts of 50 mph.
A weak weather disturbance will sweep through Arizona Wednesday, we should stay dry but temperatures will cool slightly.
Right behind that system is another area of high pressure that will warm us up for the end of the week and next weekend. We could see temperatures in the 90s by Saturday.
Pollen counts will remain high this week. No rain is in the 7-day forecast.