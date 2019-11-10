Not too much change in our weather pattern heading into Monday. Mostly clear skies, light winds and warm temperatures. Around Arizona we will stay with temperatures 5-10 degrees above normal for Monday.
On Tuesday a weak cold front kicks up winds Tuesday and Wednesday. The system will drop in a little bit of some cooler air to cool down temperatures a few degrees.
High pressure ridge builds back in to Arizona Thursday, keeping temperatures nice and warm. This system will also keep Arizona dry through the end of the week.