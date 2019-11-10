FORECAST: Phoenix will continue to see highs in the mid to low 80s all next week.

Not too much change in our weather pattern heading into Monday. Mostly clear skies, light winds and warm temperatures. Around Arizona we will stay with temperatures 5-10 degrees above normal for Monday. 

On Tuesday a weak cold front kicks up winds Tuesday and Wednesday. The system will drop in a little bit of some cooler air to cool down temperatures a few degrees. 

High pressure ridge builds back in to Arizona Thursday, keeping temperatures nice and warm. This system will also keep Arizona dry through the end of the week. 

