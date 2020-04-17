The warm weather continues for today in Phoenix.
Plan on a sunny day with breezy conditions.
Wind gusts could get up to 20 mph to day in the Valley.
A weak storm system will pass the state in the next 24 hours and that will help to knock down our temps.
Highs on Saturday will fall from the upper 80's to the low 80's.
Plan on dry conditions for your weekend in Phoenix.
Next week it looks like we will finally hit 90 degrees. Highs on Wednesday will climb to 91 we could reach the mid 90's late next week.