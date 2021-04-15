A warm and breezy Thursday is expected across Arizona.
Temperatures in the 60s this morning will warm to the low 80s this afternoon, marking our coolest day this week. A forecast high of 83 degrees is actually 2 degrees below average for this time of year.
A low-pressure system that’s cut off from the main jet stream is lingering to the north of Arizona. As a result, we’re seeing another day of rather windy conditions across the state, with a Red Flag Warning issued for eastern Arizona. That type of warning means the dangerous combination of low relative humidity or a dry air mass and very windy weather. The warning is in effect from noon until 8 p.m. today in eastern Arizona, but fire danger is high all across the state.
Overall, winds ease up in the Valley a bit today, but will still pick up out of the southwest between 10 and 15 miles per hour this afternoon.
The low-pressure system is forecast to stay parked to our north for a few more days, but a couple of disturbances moving through will also lead to a slight chance of showers in the high country Saturday and Sunday. The Valley will likely stay dry, with temperatures peaking in the mid-80s through the weekend.
Temperatures will warm back to the 90s by the middle of next week. I've got your full forecast all morning long on "Good Morning Arizona."