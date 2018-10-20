Mostly to partly sunny skies, breezy winds and seasonably warm temperatures are expected Saturday before an area of low pressure off the coast of southern California draws moisture into the state Saturday night and Sunday.
Rain and storm chances for the Valley enter the picture Saturday night at 20 percent and Sunday at around 30 percent.
For the high country, scattered storms are expected Sunday, with any snow confined to the highest elevations.
As the weather system slowly tracks to the northeast through Tuesday, storm chances are in the forecast each day for northern and eastern Arizona, but the Valley should stay dry after Sunday.
Significant rainfall for Metro Phoenix is not expected.
Conditions dry out for all of the state Wednesday.
In Phoenix, look for mostly sunny skies Saturday and a high of 90. Saturday night includes a 20 percent chance of showers and a low of 71. For Sunday morning, storm chances at 30 percent are for mainly the first half of the day with a high of 84. Monday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 83. Sunshine returns Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s for the remainder of next week.
(1) comment
Still need to show air quality though..
