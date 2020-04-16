A series of weak weather systems will be passing to the north of Arizona this coming weekend, bringing us some breezes, clouds and, in northern Arizona, a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. First, though, Friday is going to be a quiet and warm day around the Valley with a high of 88 degrees. Not quite 90 yet.
Friday will also be pretty breezy at times as will Saturday. Saturday, we’ll get some much cooler air into the picture and see metro Phoenix highs around 80 degrees. This storm will bring a few showers to northern Arizona, but any precipitation will be isolated in nature. After that we get on a bit of a roller coaster as we head into next week.
Sunday, temps will bounce back to the mid-80s and Monday we’ll be back in the upper-80s. However, another storm system passing north of us will cool us down a bit on Wednesday. However, a strong ridge of high pressure late next week longs to bring us our first highs in the 90s around metro Phoenix on Wednesday and Thursday.