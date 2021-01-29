PAYSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Now that is one cool ride! Matt Neumann, of Payson, AZ made this massive snow car after the mountain town saw 2 feet of snow fall in a major winter storm.
After shoveling loads of snow from his sister driveway, he decided to sculpt a car.
Neumann says that people love it and it's been getting a lot of attention. He also says he has made similar creations before after big storms hit the mountains.
How'd he do it? He used a shovel and a putty knife screwdriver to add the detail. Neumann originally wanted make a truck but didn't think he had enough snow.
"So I went with a '68 Chevelle, without a back seat, because again, needs more snow." And his winter ride is still standing.
"It's surprisingly still there, still melting and deforming a little," Neumann said.
More snow is on the way to the mountains this weekend, so his car may be getting a fresh coat of paint or two.
PHOTOS: Winter storms brings new snow to Northern Arizona
Arizona is known for having two seasons -- summer and a drop of winter. So, when it snows in Northern Arizona, it's a big deal!
During this weekend, parts of Flagstaff, Sedona, Williams, and other areas in Northern Arizona will see snow on top of snow due to back-to-back winter storms.
