Only a trace of rain fell at Sky Harbor Airport during the light showers we had Thursday morning. A couple of west side locations did pick up .04 hundredths of an inch of rain, very minimal accumulations. The clouds broke, and we had a mostly sunny day with afternoon temperatures in the low-70s.
Friday should be a quiet day as well, but another storm is due into the state Saturday, and that will bring us another chance for rain. That storm is going to be stronger and colder than the one exiting today. We could see around ¼ of an inch of rainfall around the Valley this weekend and perhaps a thunderstorm. In northern Arizona, places like Flagstaff could get up to 8 inches of snow by Sunday night.
A third storm system, even stronger and wetter, will head into the state Monday and Tuesday. That storm alone could drop another foot of snow in the mountains and could net the Valley around ½ an inch of rain. So far this year, we’ve only had .01 hundredth of an inch of rain and critical drought drips much of the state. A decent string of rainy and snowy days would certainly be welcome at this point.