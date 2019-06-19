A westerly flow in the upper atmosphere will continue to bring us very seasonal weather thru the weekend into next week. High temps won’t vary much at all and will be in the 104-106 degree range for the most part. That’s just a bit above normal.
Even though the monsoon started last Saturday, there’s been no sign of monsoonal moisture making its way toward the state. That means we could easily end the month with no monsoon rain falling everywhere in the state. That’s pretty unusual.
As far as temperatures are concerned, we’ll be in the triple digits thru Friday and the, for the weekend, highs will be in the 97-99 degree range. That’s way below normal.