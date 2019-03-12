SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A cold-air funnel cloud may have been spotted in the Phoenix-area.
Arizona's Family weather anchor Ashlee DeMartino spotted a possible cold-air funnel cloud near the McDowell Mountains Tuesday afternoon.
The National Weather Service said that heavy rain, thunderstorms and nickel-sized hail are possible Tuesday afternoon in the Valley.
Significant Weather Advisory for Maricopa and Pinal Counties until 1245 PM MST. https://t.co/PpfGIdUy2o #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/gTGX2mXBFp— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) March 12, 2019
'Toto, I've a feeling we're not in Phoenix anymore.'
