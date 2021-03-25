Good Thursday morning! Get ready for an extremely windy day ahead.
Another spring storm is moving toward Arizona today. Skies will be mostly cloudy today and Valley temperatures will climb to the mid-70s. But by this afternoon, we'll also see very strong winds and blowing dust.
Look for winds out of the southeast this morning between 10 and 15 miles per hour, picking up this afternoon to 20 to 30 miles per hour out of the southwest. Gusts could reach 45 miles per hour. A Wind Advisory and Blowing Dust Advisory are both in effect from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. today. For Maricopa County, we've also got a High Pollution Advisory today for the threat of blowing dust.
The storm system will also bring a 40% chance for showers around Phoenix on Friday. Those shower chances will last into Saturday morning, as well. Right now, we’re not expecting heavy rain, but scattered showers are a possibility.
After highs in the 60s on Friday, we will start to warmup for the weekend. By Saturday will be in the mid-70s, and by Sunday, the mid-80s. Early next week, high temperatures are headed for the upper 80s, and it is possible we’ll make a run at our first 90-degree reading of the year.
I'm tracking today's cold front plus your full weekend forecast all morning on "Good Morning Arizona" until 10 a.m.