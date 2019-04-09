Get ready for another hot day in Phoenix with high temps climbing to around 97 for Tuesday.
We will throw in some wind for today with southwest gusts of around 15-25 mph. Gusts of 35 mph are possible for the next couple of days.
The worst of the wind will be in norther and eastern Arizona where gusts could reach 50 mph.
Wednesday will be much cooler in the 70s. The cold front driving the strong winds will bring cooler weather, but no rain for most of Arizona, including the Valley.
Widespread blowing dust and dust channels are possible today.
Another storm system will bring a chance of both rain and thunderstorms Friday.