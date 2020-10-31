Very warm temperatures for this time of the year continue this weekend and into next week, as high pressure dominates our weather pattern.
Expect afternoon highs that will run five to 10 degrees above normal for this time of the year.
In the Valley, that will translate to afternoons in the upper 80s and low 90s for the next seven days.
Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy Saturday through Tuesday, as a disturbance near Baja tracks towards Southern California this weekend and eventually ejects across Arizona Monday and Tuesday.
This system will help produce light showers or sprinkles through Central and Northern Arizona Monday night through Tuesday, but the Valley should stay generally dry.
We will also get some breezy easterly winds from this disturbance Sunday through Tuesday, with gusts of 20 mph at times.
After that, high pressure will strengthen again through the remainder of the week, keeping the unseasonably warm weather around.
In Phoenix today, look for partly sunny skies and a high of 89 with a low of 65 by tomorrow morning.
For Sunday afternoon, partly sunny, but breezy with a high of 93 and a morning low Monday of 69.
Afternoon highs will remain in the low 90s for the remainder of the week.
The normal high for this time of year is about 83 degrees.
For now, there's only a slight chance for a sprinkle or two Monday night through Tuesday in Metro Phoenix.
For the mountains, highs will range from the 60s to 80s with lows in the 30s to 50s.