Temperatures continue their downward trend over the next several days as a trough to the north of Arizona weakens our ridge of high pressure and pushes it to the east.
For Saturday morning, look for breezy winds around the Valley until about noon, with stronger winds in northern Arizona.
A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Mohave County in northwestern Arizona today for high fire danger with southwest wind gusts of up to 35 mph.
Wildfire smoke from the west will keep skies hazy today and tomorrow, but it's thousands of feet above the ground, so it won't impact air quality.
Otherwise, expect sunny skies this weekend with highs about five degrees warmer than average.
In Phoenix today and tomorrow, highs will be at 105 with lows in the upper 70s.
Looking ahead to next week, a weak trough to the west will allow temperatures to drop a few more degrees Monday through Wednesday.
Clouds will also increase Monday as moisture starts to stream into Arizona again.
The only chances for storms though will be north and east of the Valley Monday and Tuesday, but storms will be isolated and little to no measurable precipitation is expected.
By the end of next week, high pressure looks to strengthen again, forcing temperatures to rise a few degrees once more.
The coolest day of the week will be Tuesday, with Phoenix hitting a high of 102. The warmest day of the week will be Thursday with a high of 106.
No rain is expected for Metro Phoenix over the next seven days.