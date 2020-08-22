Very humid conditions are expected today across Arizona, as moisture from former hurricane Genevieve continues to pump into the state from the south.
Isolated showers this morning will give way to partly sunny skies this afternoon.
Storms in the high country will fire off starting around noon and continue through the evening hours.
Coverage will be across the Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, northwest Arizona and far southeast Arizona.
General storm motion will be to the west and southwest.
The main threats with these storms will be brief heavy downpours, cloud to ground lightning, small hail and strong winds.
Storm chance for the Valley are pretty slim, as we aren't expecting too much heating to facilitate storm development.
Heading into Sunday, with high pressure situated across the Four Corners region, and heating expected to be more sufficient, we have decent chances to see storms in the Valley during the afternoon and evening hours as deep moisture remains in place, instability increases and steering flow remains favorable for storms across the mountains to track towards the desert, sending outflows that may spawn storm development for the Metro Phoenix area.
Early next week, some drying starts to take place in the Valley, so storm chances will once again be slim for at least the first half of the week. However, a typical monsoon pattern in the high country will continue.
Temperature-wise, the Valley will see highs around 105 today, and near 110 Sunday. Temperatures look to hit levels at or above 110 for all of next week.
Excessive Heat Watches are in effect for Metro Phoenix and the southern deserts Monday morning through Thursday evening.
Lastly, in terms of air quality, smoke continues to drift into Arizona from wildfires across the region, so a High Pollution Advisory is in effect for both today and Sunday in Maricopa County, and will potentially be extended through early next week.