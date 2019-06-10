Get ready for the hottest week of the year so far in Phoenix!
Sunday we hit 105, but will take it up to around 107 degrees for your Monday in the Valley of the Sun.
An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for the Valley from Tuesday morning through Thursday evening. Afternoon highs will be around 110-112 during this time.
We could see a few storms in southeastern Arizona for Monday and Tuesday.
The rest of the state will stay dry.
'Cooler' weather will move into the valley by Friday and temperatures over next weekend will be below average.
Plan on highs around 103 degrees for your weekend!
Have a great day and keep cool!