The hottest and, perhaps, longest heat wave of the year is providing blistering heat in the deserts of Arizona. In the Valley, afternoon temperatures were running in the 112-116 degree range. That’s nearly 10 degrees above average for this time of year. It’s all because of a ridge of high pressure that’s building right on top of Arizona. The high also, essentially, has locked out any monsoon moisture from entering the state.
High temperatures in the Valley over the next several days will be right around 115 if not hotter. As a result, Excessive Heat Warnings are out until Saturday night. Even Sunday, when temperatures break a bit, we’ll still be around 110 degrees which is plenty hot. No rain is in the forecast thru the weekend into early next week. For sure, we’re going to end the month of July with only .10 of an inch of rain. That average rainfall for the month is around 1 inch.
We’re working on two amazing records this week. The greatest number of days where the low doesn’t get below 90. We’ve had 14 so far and the record is 15. We’re going to bush that. And the number of 110-degree or more days. We’re at 26 and it looks like that the record of 33 days from 2011 is in site. What an amazingly hot summer.