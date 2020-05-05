Plan on a hot and sunny day ahead in Phoenix.
High temps will be well above normal topping out around 103 degrees.
More intense heat is on the way this week as an extended heat wave takes shape.
Highs Wednesday will rocket to 108 degrees.
These temperature can be dangerous so we sure to limit your time outside and drink plenty of water.
Highs will holds steady in this range for your Thursday as well.
We will see lower temperatures for the end of the week, but highs will still be running more around 10-12 degrees above normal for this time of year.