Another round of dangerous heat is ahead in Phoenix for your Friday.
High temperatures later this afternoon should climb to around 112 degrees.
Be sure too keep cool and hydrate. Plan on a sunny and dry afternoon.
The weekend will bring a tiny amount of relief with highs falling just a tad to 110 degrees.
We still have the heat warning up, so be sure to take it easy.
The weekend looks dry in the Valley. Some spotty rain and thunderstorms are possible in the mountains.
Next week we will see the heat start to break.
Highs will slowly dip closer toward normal for this time of year, which is 99 degrees.
By Wednesday afternoon highs will slide to about 102 degrees with a very slight chance for rain in Phoenix Tuesday into Wednesday.