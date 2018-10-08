Isolated showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Northern Arizona Monday with a slight chance of a stray shower or storm for the Valley as an area of low pressure meanders across the state.
Shower and storm chances will be confined to eastern Arizona Tuesday before the low pressure system heads out of the state Tuesday night.
Areas of fog are possible in the Valley Monday morning, otherwise look for partly to mostly sunny skies.
In the high country, snow levels will hover around 7000 feet, but little accumulation is expected. A Freeze Warning is in effect along the Mogollon Rim through 8 a.m. Monday.
For Tuesday and Wednesday, the Valley will dry out before another trough tracks into the state and interacts with remnant moisture from what is now Hurricane Sergio over the Eastern Pacific. It's too early to tell just how much rain will track into southern Arizona, but rain and storm chances are in the forecast Thursday through Saturday.
For Phoenix, look for a high of 77 with mostly sunny skies and a 20 percent chance of a stray shower. The low Tuesday morning will be 58 under mostly clear skies. Tuesday afternoon will warm to a high of 80 with sunshine. Highs are about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than average for the remainder of the week.
