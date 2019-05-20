Wow, just wow! The temperatures today in Phoenix will be absolutely amazing.
Highs will only top out around 75 degrees today! That's 20 degrees below normal for this time of the year.
We will see a breezy day with a mix of sun and clouds. There's a chance to see some showers later on today, but only about 20% chance in Phoenix.
Flagstaff could even see some snow later today above 6000 feet.
On average Flagstaff see about .07" of snow in the month of May.
Tuesday will bring another breezy to windy day in the state, with highs climbing to 82 in Phoenix.
Another low swings in for Wednesday, dropping our temps back to the mid 70s.
Unreal! Get outside and try to enjoy these cool temps while they last.
Have a great day!